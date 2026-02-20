Scandal at the Palace: Prince Andrew's Arrest Rocks the Royals

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, was released from police custody on Thursday after being arrested on allegations of misconduct in public office. He is suspected of sending confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein, sparking unprecedented controversy for the royal family.

The senior royal's arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of his past ties to Epstein. Thames Valley Police confirmed the investigation, which follows claims Mountbatten-Windsor forwarded government reports to Epstein while serving as a trade envoy. Despite denial of wrongdoing, the former prince's royal duties were cut following these revelations.

Buckingham Palace and King Charles expressed support for the investigation, stating the law must follow its course. As the case develops, it underscores the growing challenges faced by the monarchy in addressing accountability among its ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)