Royal Scandal: Prince Andrew's Arrest Shakes the Monarchy

Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King's younger brother, was arrested for alleged misconduct in public office, accused of passing confidential documents to Jeffrey Epstein. Released under investigation, the arrest marks a new low for him. The monarchy pledges cooperation, emphasizing that the law must take its course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 01:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 01:20 IST
In a shocking development for the British monarchy, Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' brother, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest relates to allegations of supplying confidential documents to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Thames Valley Police detained the prince for questioning on his 66th birthday, leading to his release under investigation. This unprecedented move in modern royal history has begun an inquiry shaking the monarchy to its core.

The King has expressed concern over these events, stating that the law should take its course and expressing steadfast support for transparency and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

