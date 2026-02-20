Royal Scandal: Prince Andrew's Arrest Shakes the Monarchy

In a shocking development for the British monarchy, Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' brother, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest relates to allegations of supplying confidential documents to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Thames Valley Police detained the prince for questioning on his 66th birthday, leading to his release under investigation. This unprecedented move in modern royal history has begun an inquiry shaking the monarchy to its core.

The King has expressed concern over these events, stating that the law should take its course and expressing steadfast support for transparency and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)