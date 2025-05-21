Battle Over 'Liberation Day' Tariffs: States vs. Trump

Twelve states are set to confront President Donald Trump's tariffs, referred to as 'Liberation Day' tariffs, in a Manhattan court. They argue that Trump's actions exceeded his authority by using a national emergency declaration to impose tariffs on countries importing more to the U.S. than buying from it.

The legal challenge is spearheaded by Democratic attorneys general from New York, Illinois, Oregon, and nine other states. They contend that Trump is seeking unchecked power over trade policies, claiming he misapplied the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) meant for addressing extraordinary threats.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield highlighted the tariffs' negative financial impact on families and businesses. The state's lawsuit is among several challenging Trump's tariff strategy, with decisions potentially escalating to the Supreme Court. The Justice Department argues for dismissal, citing the speculation of economic harm as insubstantial.

(With inputs from agencies.)