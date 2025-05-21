Left Menu

Battle Over 'Liberation Day' Tariffs: States vs. Trump

Twelve U.S. states are challenging President Trump's tariffs in federal court, alleging overreach of power. The lawsuit, spearheaded by Democratic attorneys general, argues that Trump's use of emergency powers for tariffs is a misinterpretation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The case reflects ongoing tension over U.S. trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:33 IST
Battle Over 'Liberation Day' Tariffs: States vs. Trump
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Twelve states are set to confront President Donald Trump's tariffs, referred to as 'Liberation Day' tariffs, in a Manhattan court. They argue that Trump's actions exceeded his authority by using a national emergency declaration to impose tariffs on countries importing more to the U.S. than buying from it.

The legal challenge is spearheaded by Democratic attorneys general from New York, Illinois, Oregon, and nine other states. They contend that Trump is seeking unchecked power over trade policies, claiming he misapplied the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) meant for addressing extraordinary threats.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield highlighted the tariffs' negative financial impact on families and businesses. The state's lawsuit is among several challenging Trump's tariff strategy, with decisions potentially escalating to the Supreme Court. The Justice Department argues for dismissal, citing the speculation of economic harm as insubstantial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025