Bombay High Court Overturns Non-Bailable Warrant Against Arjun Rampal

The Bombay High Court has overturned a non-bailable warrant issued against actor Arjun Rampal, calling the initial order by the magistrate "mechanical and cryptic." Justice Advait Sethna criticized the magistrate's lack of consideration for the bailable nature of the offense, which involves alleged tax evasion.

The actor had challenged the April 9 magistrate's court decision in a 2019 case initiated by the Income Tax department under section 276C(2) of the Income Tax Act. His advocate argued that Rampal's exemption from appearance was unjustly denied.

Justice Sethna highlighted that the warrant issuance, despite Rampal's advocate's presence in court, was prejudicial. The high court will re-examine the case on June 16, as Rampal contests that his tax was paid, albeit overdue, contradicting the tax evasion allegation.

