Left Menu

Bombay High Court Overturns Non-Bailable Warrant Against Arjun Rampal

The Bombay High Court has overturned a non-bailable warrant against actor Arjun Rampal in a 2019 tax evasion case. The order was deemed 'mechanical and cryptic.' Rampal, accused of attempting to evade tax, challenged the warrant, arguing it was issued without proper justification. The case continues in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:47 IST
Bombay High Court Overturns Non-Bailable Warrant Against Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has overturned a non-bailable warrant issued against actor Arjun Rampal, calling the initial order by the magistrate "mechanical and cryptic." Justice Advait Sethna criticized the magistrate's lack of consideration for the bailable nature of the offense, which involves alleged tax evasion.

The actor had challenged the April 9 magistrate's court decision in a 2019 case initiated by the Income Tax department under section 276C(2) of the Income Tax Act. His advocate argued that Rampal's exemption from appearance was unjustly denied.

Justice Sethna highlighted that the warrant issuance, despite Rampal's advocate's presence in court, was prejudicial. The high court will re-examine the case on June 16, as Rampal contests that his tax was paid, albeit overdue, contradicting the tax evasion allegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025