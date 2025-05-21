Drone Incursions Foiled: Air Defense Protects Moscow
Moscow's air defense successfully intercepted three drones aimed at the city, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The Russian defense ministry reported a total of 159 Ukrainian drones shot down, including six over the heavily populated Moscow region. Emergency services managed debris at the site.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced Wednesday that air defense systems intercepted three drones targeting Russia's capital.
According to Sobyanin's statement on Telegram, emergency services were actively managing the site where debris from the downed drones landed.
The Russian Defense Ministry revealed that a total of 159 Ukrainian drones had been shot down over various Russian regions, including at least six in the Moscow region, which is home to over 20 million people.
