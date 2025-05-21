Left Menu

Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Ship Raises Suspicion Near Baltic Power Cable

A Russian ship, part of the 'shadow fleet' under sanctions, executed suspicious moves near the Poland-Sweden power cable, said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The Polish military intervened, prompting the vessel to return to a Russian port.

Warsaw | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:06 IST
Donald Tusk Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Poland

In a recent revelation, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk disclosed that a Russian vessel from the so-called 'shadow fleet' under sanctions engaged in suspicious activities close to the power cable linking Poland and Sweden. The incident has raised concerns over maritime security in the Baltic region.

The Polish government's swift response involved a decisive intervention by its military forces. This action was instrumental in defusing potential risks, compelling the Russian ship to alter its course and head back to a Russian harbor.

This development has sparked discussion on the enforceability of international sanctions and the security of crucial infrastructure in the region. Authorities are evaluating the situation to ensure the stability of cross-border energy connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

