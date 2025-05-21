Helicopter Down: Clash in Kachin Intensifies Myanmar's Conflict

A Myanmar military helicopter has crashed in the northern conflict zone of Kachin state while on a mission to supply army outposts, according to a state-run newspaper report on Wednesday.

The Myanma Alinn newspaper attributed the helicopter crash to a technical fault. However, conflicting reports emerged from the Kachin Independence Army, which claimed responsibility by stating that its forces shot down the aircraft.

As Myanmar continues to grapple with widespread armed conflict since the military coup in 2021, incidents like these highlight the complex and volatile situation, with regional armed groups vying for autonomy and engaging in sporadic battles.

