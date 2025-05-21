Britain's Humanitarian Support to Gaza Amidst Trade Tensions with Israel

The British government has pledged £4 million (approximately $5.4 million) to aid humanitarian efforts in Gaza, a statement confirmed during Minister for Development Jenny Chapman's visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. This support aims to alleviate some of the distress caused by ongoing conflict.

Chapman condemned Israel's restrictions on humanitarian aid, stating that too few trucks are permitted into Gaza. Chapman also expressed the UK's stance that prolonging Palestinian suffering will not lead to security for Israel. These comments come amid heightened tensions and increased calls for humanitarian relief.

In a related move, the UK paused its free trade discussions with Israel as Foreign Minister David Lammy urged an end to the aid blockade. The financial aid package will be directed through the British Red Cross to be distributed via the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

(With inputs from agencies.)