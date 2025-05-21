Left Menu

DOJ Abandons Civil Rights Settlements with Minneapolis and Louisville: A Shift in Policing Accountability

The U.S. Justice Department is ending efforts to secure settlements with Minneapolis and Louisville over police violations of civil rights. Under Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon's leadership, the department will dismiss litigation and close investigations against several police departments nationwide, marking a departure from earlier accountability efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has announced a major shift in its approach to civil rights accountability. The department will abandon its attempts to secure court-approved settlements with Minneapolis and Louisville, despite having previously found that police forces in these cities violated Black residents' civil rights. The decision marks a significant departure from previous efforts to address police misconduct.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon revealed that pending litigation against multiple police departments across various states, including Phoenix and Trenton, will be dismissed. The retrenchment of these cases indicates a move to restore local control over police practices, according to Dhillon, who criticized federal oversight as often anti-police.

This development occurs shortly before the anniversary of George Floyd's murder, which along with Breonna Taylor's death, spurred global protests against racist policing. Under Dhillon's leadership, the Civil Rights Division has seen significant personnel changes and a strategic realignment, reflecting broader shifts initiated under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

