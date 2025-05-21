Controversial Activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon Charged with Harassment

British anti-Islam activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, has been formally charged with harassment causing fear of violence towards two men during last year's nationwide riots, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The 42-year-old Yaxley-Lennon, who is presently serving time for contempt of court, is set for release next week after successfully appealing to reduce his 18-month sentence. The CPS states the alleged harassment occurred from August 5 to 7, coinciding with anti-immigration protests in various parts of Britain.

Yaxley-Lennon identifies as a journalist exposing state misconduct and claims support from U.S. billionaire Elon Musk. He has been accused by some media and political figures of contributing to the unrest during the protests.

