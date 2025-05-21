Left Menu

Controversial Activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon Charged with Harassment

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, a British anti-Islam activist also known as Tommy Robinson, has been charged with harassment causing fear of violence to two men during nationwide riots last year. Yaxley-Lennon, currently in prison for contempt of court, faces accusations of inflaming tensions amid anti-immigration protests.

London | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:10 IST
Controversial Activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon Charged with Harassment
British anti-Islam activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, has been formally charged with harassment causing fear of violence towards two men during last year's nationwide riots, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The 42-year-old Yaxley-Lennon, who is presently serving time for contempt of court, is set for release next week after successfully appealing to reduce his 18-month sentence. The CPS states the alleged harassment occurred from August 5 to 7, coinciding with anti-immigration protests in various parts of Britain.

Yaxley-Lennon identifies as a journalist exposing state misconduct and claims support from U.S. billionaire Elon Musk. He has been accused by some media and political figures of contributing to the unrest during the protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

