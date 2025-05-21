BJP Challenges DGP Gupta's Unconstitutional Tenure in Jharkhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its opposition against Anurag Gupta, Director General of Police (DGP) for Jharkhand, accusing him of holding an unconstitutional position aimed at protecting illegal activities.

Despite being due for retirement on April 30, 2025, Gupta continues in his post, unprecedentedly without salary, which the BJP claims is part of a broader conspiracy. State BJP President Babulal Marandi criticized the state government sharply, stating Jharkhand is without an official DGP for over 21 days.

The situation has raised questions over the state's compliance with legal directions from the Constitution and Supreme Court, with Marandi alleging a deliberate ignorance by the government. Calls for accountability have intensified, while communications with Gupta remained unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)