Left Menu

BJP Challenges DGP Gupta's Unconstitutional Tenure in Jharkhand

The BJP alleges that Anurag Gupta's continuation as Jharkhand's Director General of Police is unconstitutional. They claim his role is to 'shield illegal work' in the state. Gupta remains in office post-retirement due date, sparking political tension. The state government and Supreme Court have been criticized for disregarding legal frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:44 IST
BJP Challenges DGP Gupta's Unconstitutional Tenure in Jharkhand
Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its opposition against Anurag Gupta, Director General of Police (DGP) for Jharkhand, accusing him of holding an unconstitutional position aimed at protecting illegal activities.

Despite being due for retirement on April 30, 2025, Gupta continues in his post, unprecedentedly without salary, which the BJP claims is part of a broader conspiracy. State BJP President Babulal Marandi criticized the state government sharply, stating Jharkhand is without an official DGP for over 21 days.

The situation has raised questions over the state's compliance with legal directions from the Constitution and Supreme Court, with Marandi alleging a deliberate ignorance by the government. Calls for accountability have intensified, while communications with Gupta remained unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025