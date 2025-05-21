Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Response in Poonch

Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army decisively responded with Operation Sindoor, focusing on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The large-scale offensive aimed at more than 20 enemy posts, ensuring precision with over 600 artillery shells deployed over three days, officials reported.

Heightened tensions and artillery exchanges characterized the situation in the Poonch sector, where the Indian troops crippled the enemy's logistical and material capabilities. The counterassault led by the Indian Army stands as a testament to their strategic response and intense preparedness post-attack.

Despite the retaliatory shelling from Pakistan targeting civilian areas, the response from Indian forces remained coordinated and robust, ultimately leading to significant operational success. Civilians along the border showed remarkable resilience and discipline, adhering to safety protocols during the confrontation.

