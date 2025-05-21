Mysterious Fall Claims Life in JJ Colony
A 26-year-old man named Deepak Kumar Gond was found dead near a community centre in JJ Colony, Wazirpur, Delhi. Initial investigations suggest he accidentally fell from a nearby building. Foul play is not suspected, and further clarity is expected from the post-mortem report.
A tragic incident unfolded in northwest Delhi, where a 26-year-old man was discovered lifeless adjacent to a community centre in JJ Colony.
Preliminary findings indicate that the man, identified as Deepak Kumar Gond, may have accidentally fallen from the rooftop of his residence, where he lodged just days prior to the accident.
Police at the scene found a broken brick and his shirt draped over a wall, suggesting his presence on the roof before the fall. The absence of visible injuries and the forthcoming post-mortem report are key to determining the exact cause of death, which currently appears accidental, with no signs of foul play.
