Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: Five Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Dehradun
Five Bangladeshi nationals, including four women, were detained in Dehradun for living in India illegally. The joint operation was conducted by local police and the Special Task Force. Action is being taken to deport them according to new guidelines as authorities conduct a verification campaign to identify intruders.
- Country:
- India
In a move to tighten security and enforce immigration law, five Bangladeshi nationals have been detained in Dehradun by local police and the Special Task Force. The individuals, including four women, were found living illegally in Uttarakhand.
The detention occurred as police efforts intensified to identify and deport illegal immigrants according to newly issued guidelines by the Centre. The group, apprehended in Patel Nagar, were reportedly employed as laborers.
This operation is part of a broader verification campaign underway in the region to detect and address cases of illegal residence. Recently, six Bangladeshi citizens were also detained in Dehradun and Haridwar as part of this initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
