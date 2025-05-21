Left Menu

Daring Jewellery Heist Ends in Gunfight Arrests

Four suspected robbers were arrested after a police encounter, recovering 4.5 kg of stolen silver from a Ghaziabad store heist. A police tip-off led to a shootout in Tronica City, injuring two robbers. Three pistols and the stolen goods were recovered, while another suspect remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:57 IST
Daring Jewellery Heist Ends in Gunfight Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four men suspected of a daring jewellery heist have been apprehended following a gunfight with police in the early hours of Wednesday. The clash occurred near Gate No. 2 of Tronica City, Ghaziabad, after the suspects were intercepted based on critical intelligence inputs.

Last month, the accused were involved in an armed robbery at a jewellery store in Ghaziabad. Acting swiftly on a tip-off, a joint team of Ghaziabad police and the SWAT unit set up a roadblock, leading to an exchange of fire that wounded two of the suspects.

Amir (27) and Ritesh (26) were shot in their legs and taken into custody, while their accomplice, Deepak Pal (31), was nabbed shortly after. Despite the recovery of 4.5 kg of stolen silver and firearms, one suspect remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025