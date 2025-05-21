Daring Jewellery Heist Ends in Gunfight Arrests
Four suspected robbers were arrested after a police encounter, recovering 4.5 kg of stolen silver from a Ghaziabad store heist. A police tip-off led to a shootout in Tronica City, injuring two robbers. Three pistols and the stolen goods were recovered, while another suspect remains at large.
- Country:
- India
Four men suspected of a daring jewellery heist have been apprehended following a gunfight with police in the early hours of Wednesday. The clash occurred near Gate No. 2 of Tronica City, Ghaziabad, after the suspects were intercepted based on critical intelligence inputs.
Last month, the accused were involved in an armed robbery at a jewellery store in Ghaziabad. Acting swiftly on a tip-off, a joint team of Ghaziabad police and the SWAT unit set up a roadblock, leading to an exchange of fire that wounded two of the suspects.
Amir (27) and Ritesh (26) were shot in their legs and taken into custody, while their accomplice, Deepak Pal (31), was nabbed shortly after. Despite the recovery of 4.5 kg of stolen silver and firearms, one suspect remains at large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tribal Child Marriage Crackdown: Arrests in Thane
Colombia's Corruption Scandal: Arrests of Senate and House Leaders
Global Tensions Escalate: Arrests, Missiles, and Diplomatic Maneuvers
Tensions Escalate: Pro-Palestinian Protest Leads to Arrests at Columbia University
Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Arrests in Multi-Crore Scam