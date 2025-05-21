Daring Jewellery Heist Ends in Gunfight Arrests

Four men suspected of a daring jewellery heist have been apprehended following a gunfight with police in the early hours of Wednesday. The clash occurred near Gate No. 2 of Tronica City, Ghaziabad, after the suspects were intercepted based on critical intelligence inputs.

Last month, the accused were involved in an armed robbery at a jewellery store in Ghaziabad. Acting swiftly on a tip-off, a joint team of Ghaziabad police and the SWAT unit set up a roadblock, leading to an exchange of fire that wounded two of the suspects.

Amir (27) and Ritesh (26) were shot in their legs and taken into custody, while their accomplice, Deepak Pal (31), was nabbed shortly after. Despite the recovery of 4.5 kg of stolen silver and firearms, one suspect remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)