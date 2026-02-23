Justice Sought as Jharkhand Lynching Arrests Made
Two individuals were arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district in connection with a lynching incident. The victim, Pawan Ram, was allegedly beaten to death by a group. Authorities continue to search for the remaining suspects involved and have initiated legal proceedings to ensure justice is served.
Police in Jharkhand's Palamu district apprehended two men linked to an alleged lynching incident that claimed the life of a young man. The accused, Paras Mahto alias Parasnath Mehta and Birendra Mahto, were taken into custody on Sunday, while other suspects remain at large.
The violent event occurred on a Saturday night in Teliyahi village. Victim Pawan Ram was reportedly assaulted after being accused of attempting theft. Officers reveal that claims of theft were spread to rationalize the attack by enraged neighbors.
A legal case has been registered, and police are actively pursuing the remaining suspects. The episode marks a tragic reminder of India's ongoing struggle with issues surrounding mob justice.
