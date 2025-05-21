Court Rebukes Trump Administration Over Deportation Flights

A federal judge in Boston has condemned the Trump administration for breaching a court order concerning the deportation of migrants to third countries, specifically involving a flight to South Sudan. Judge Brian E. Murphy emphasized that migrants were denied a genuine chance to oppose their deportation, which could endanger their lives.

The judge highlighted that the eight migrants were abruptly flown out of the United States mere hours after receiving notification, leaving them without sufficient time to reach out to lawyers and halt the deportation process.

In defense, government attorneys contended that these individuals were familiar with the immigration proceedings, suggesting they had previous chances to voice apprehensions about being expelled to a third country. However, authorities might have misinterpreted the court order due to its lack of specificity regarding the necessary notice period.

(With inputs from agencies.)