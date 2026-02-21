Court Orders FIR Against Swami: Allegations of Misconduct

The POCSO court has directed the Jhunsi Police Station SHO to file an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. This comes in response to allegations of sexual abuse of boys at Vidya Math, with the court considering evidence presented by petitioner Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others.

According to the court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Vinod Kumar Chaurasia, the allegations were substantial enough to proceed with an official investigation. The petitioner sought action under specific sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act, alleging systematic abuse at the ashram.

In reaction to the court's decree, Avimukteshwaranand dismissed the allegations as false. He emphasized the necessity of the investigation and highlighted the supposed fame of the accuser for filing false allegations. Meanwhile, the petitioners have initiated a Sanatan Yatra to raise awareness of the purported abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)