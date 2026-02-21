Left Menu

Court Orders FIR Against Swami: Allegations of Misconduct

A POCSO court ordered an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati following allegations of sexual abuse of minors at Vidya Math. The court found sufficient evidence to initiate an investigation. The accusations have sparked a Sanatan Yatra by petitioners, asserting systemic abuse at the religious site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:09 IST
Court Orders FIR Against Swami: Allegations of Misconduct
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati
  • Country:
  • India

The POCSO court has directed the Jhunsi Police Station SHO to file an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. This comes in response to allegations of sexual abuse of boys at Vidya Math, with the court considering evidence presented by petitioner Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others.

According to the court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Vinod Kumar Chaurasia, the allegations were substantial enough to proceed with an official investigation. The petitioner sought action under specific sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act, alleging systematic abuse at the ashram.

In reaction to the court's decree, Avimukteshwaranand dismissed the allegations as false. He emphasized the necessity of the investigation and highlighted the supposed fame of the accuser for filing false allegations. Meanwhile, the petitioners have initiated a Sanatan Yatra to raise awareness of the purported abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

 India
2
Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

 India
3
Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security

Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security

 India
4
Trump Raises Tariffs to Legal Limit After Court Ruling

Trump Raises Tariffs to Legal Limit After Court Ruling

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026