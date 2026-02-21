Left Menu

Court Orders Investigation into Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Swami

A POCSO court has ordered an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati over allegations of sexual abuse at Vidya Math, following a petition by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj. Allegations involve violations under both BNS and POCSO Act sections. An investigation has been ordered as evidence and statements have been presented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:53 IST
Court Orders Investigation into Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Swami
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati
  • Country:
  • India

A special POCSO court has mandated the Jhunsi Police Station to file an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. The court responded to a petition claiming sexual abuse of boys at Vidya Math and examined evidence before ordering an investigation into the allegations.

The petitioner, Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, sought actions under multiple sections of the BNS and POCSO Act, related to sexual assault. The court's decision renews hope for justice among the victims, known as 'batooks' in the ashram.

In protest and to raise awareness, a Sanatan Yatra has been organized from Prayagraj to Varanasi. Recently, Avimukteshwaranand has been in the news for issues related to the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, including his claim of being barred from bathing on Mauni Amavasya.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Lebanon

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Lebanon

 India
2
Race Against Time: French Alps Winter Olympics 2030

Race Against Time: French Alps Winter Olympics 2030

 Global
3
BJP Condemns Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit, Alleging Treason

BJP Condemns Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit, Alleging Treason

 India
4
EU Prepares 'Trade Bazooka' to Counter U.S. Tariffs

EU Prepares 'Trade Bazooka' to Counter U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026