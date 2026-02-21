Court Orders Investigation into Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Swami

A special POCSO court has mandated the Jhunsi Police Station to file an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. The court responded to a petition claiming sexual abuse of boys at Vidya Math and examined evidence before ordering an investigation into the allegations.

The petitioner, Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, sought actions under multiple sections of the BNS and POCSO Act, related to sexual assault. The court's decision renews hope for justice among the victims, known as 'batooks' in the ashram.

In protest and to raise awareness, a Sanatan Yatra has been organized from Prayagraj to Varanasi. Recently, Avimukteshwaranand has been in the news for issues related to the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, including his claim of being barred from bathing on Mauni Amavasya.