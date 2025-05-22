Julian Assange's Journey: From Prison to Cannes and Beyond

Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, made a surprising appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, marking a significant turn in his life journey. The occasion was the screening of his documentary, 'The Six Billion Dollar Man,' directed by Eugene Jarecki, which explores Assange's trials and his battle against extradition.

Assange, now 53, recently returned to Australia after serving time in a British prison for illegally obtaining and sharing national security documents. This plea agreement with U.S. officials concluded his extended period of confinement. His wife, Stella, revealed that upon recovery, Assange is considering re-engaging in political activities.

The documentary serves as a powerful narrative on freedom of speech, with director Jarecki emphasizing Assange's role as a harbinger for global media constraints. Festival attendees, including Assange's legal team, stressed the film's importance in portraying Assange's impact on free press and global transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)