States Challenge Trump's Tariffs in Court: A Clash of Trade Powers

Twelve states have urged a federal court to annul President Trump's tariffs on imports, arguing they are unlawful and destabilizing to the economy. The legal battle challenges the application of emergency economic powers and highlights tension over U.S trade policies.

Updated: 22-05-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 02:23 IST
Twelve U.S states have taken a legal stand against President Donald Trump's tariff policies, seeking to have them overturned by a federal court. The states argue that the president overstepped his authority, resulting in chaotic economic consequences.

Trump's tariffs, introduced in response to America's trade deficits, are facing severe scrutiny. The contentious trade measures were enacted under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. However, the states contest that the trade deficits do not constitute the 'unusual and extraordinary threat' required to justify such an emergency action.

The case, which has caught significant attention, is currently being deliberated by a three-judge panel at the U.S Court of International Trade in New York. Multiple lawsuits, questioning the legality of Trump's tariffs, indicate that the ultimate decision might rest with higher courts, potentially reaching the Supreme Court.

