Tragedy Strikes: Israeli Couple Killed Near Capital Jewish Museum

A young Israeli couple, embassy staffers, were killed by a lone gunman near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, was chanting anti-Semitic slogans. Leaders from Israel and the U.S. have condemned the attack as an act of hatred and radicalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:37 IST
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

In a tragic incident in Washington, DC, two Israeli embassy staffers, a couple soon to be engaged, were fatally shot by a gunman near the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night. Authorities have detained a suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, who was heard chanting 'Free Palestine' during his arrest.

The Washington Metropolitan Police Chief confirmed that the suspect targeted a group of four using a handgun, hitting the young couple. The suspect was apprehended inside the museum where he had been pacing earlier. He has no known prior encounters with law enforcement.

The event coincided with the Young Diplomats Reception organized by the American Jewish Committee. Israeli and U.S. leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump, denounced the act as anti-Semitic, emphasizing the need for increased security and justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

