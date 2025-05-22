Left Menu

Controversy Over Security Deployment at Nangal Dam

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann criticized the Centre for deploying CISF at Nangal dam when Punjab Police was already providing security. Mann plans to raise the issue with PM Modi, questioning the intention behind the move and opposing the financial burden on Punjab or BBMB.

Updated: 22-05-2025 13:05 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
  • India

In a sharp rebuke to the Centre, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday denounced the deployment of 296 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Nangal dam.

Mann questioned why the Centre found it necessary to assign CISF forces when the Punjab Police was already securing the dam, labeling the move unnecessary and financially burdensome. He revealed that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is expected to foot the bill of Rs 8.58 crore per annum for this deployment.

The chief minister's remarks came amid heightened tensions between Punjab and Haryana over water sharing, with Mann accusing the Centre of attempting to 'steal' Punjab's water. Mann intends to confront Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this matter at the upcoming Niti Aayog meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

