Controversy Over Security Deployment at Nangal Dam

In a sharp rebuke to the Centre, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday denounced the deployment of 296 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Nangal dam.

Mann questioned why the Centre found it necessary to assign CISF forces when the Punjab Police was already securing the dam, labeling the move unnecessary and financially burdensome. He revealed that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is expected to foot the bill of Rs 8.58 crore per annum for this deployment.

The chief minister's remarks came amid heightened tensions between Punjab and Haryana over water sharing, with Mann accusing the Centre of attempting to 'steal' Punjab's water. Mann intends to confront Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this matter at the upcoming Niti Aayog meeting.

