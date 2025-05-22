Left Menu

Bomb Scare at Punjab and Haryana High Court Sparks Massive Police Search

The Punjab and Haryana High Court received a bomb threat via email, prompting an intensive search by Chandigarh Police. Most of the court complex was evacuated and the public entry restricted. A similar scare happened in Ambala's deputy commissioner's office on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:27 IST
Bomb Scare at Punjab and Haryana High Court Sparks Massive Police Search
bomb threat Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat via email brought the Punjab and Haryana High Court to a standstill on Thursday, as Chandigarh Police launched an exhaustive search of the premises. The email, addressed to the registrar's office, claimed an IED was planted within the complex.

As a precautionary measure, most of the court complex was evacuated and public entry was restricted, according to officials. Udaypal Singh, SDPO (Central) of Chandigarh Police, confirmed the details of the threat and the ongoing investigation.

Interestingly, this threat follows another recent bomb scare at the deputy commissioner's office in Ambala. However, that incident proved to be a hoax after a thorough check, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025