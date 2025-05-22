Bomb Scare at Punjab and Haryana High Court Sparks Massive Police Search

A bomb threat via email brought the Punjab and Haryana High Court to a standstill on Thursday, as Chandigarh Police launched an exhaustive search of the premises. The email, addressed to the registrar's office, claimed an IED was planted within the complex.

As a precautionary measure, most of the court complex was evacuated and public entry was restricted, according to officials. Udaypal Singh, SDPO (Central) of Chandigarh Police, confirmed the details of the threat and the ongoing investigation.

Interestingly, this threat follows another recent bomb scare at the deputy commissioner's office in Ambala. However, that incident proved to be a hoax after a thorough check, officials confirmed.

