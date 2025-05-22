Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in South China Sea: Philippine vs. China

Philippine officials criticized the Chinese coast guard for allegedly using a powerful water cannon on a Philippine fishing boat near Sandy Cay in the South China Sea. The incident heightens tensions in the disputed region. Both China and the Philippines accuse each other of violating sovereignty claims.

Philippine officials have denounced the Chinese coast guard for its alleged use of a powerful water cannon on a Philippine fishing vessel near Sandy Cay in the South China Sea.

The incident, which caused damage to the Philippine boat, exacerbates ongoing tensions between both nations over territorial disputes in the region.

China and the Philippines continue to accuse each other of sovereignty violations as the situation further escalates in the strategically significant maritime area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

