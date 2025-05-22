Left Menu

Iran Warns of U.S. Accountability in Potential Israeli Strikes

Amid escalating tensions over nuclear ambitions, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated the U.S. would bear legal responsibility if Israel, its key ally, attacked Iran's nuclear sites. As negotiations with the U.S. continue, Iran vows strong retaliation against potential Israeli military action. Meanwhile, relations between Tehran and Washington remain strained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

DUBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Iran has issued a stark warning of U.S. legal liability should Israel proceed with military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, following reports suggesting potential Israeli plans. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi made the statement amid ongoing nuclear discussions between Iran and the U.S. in Rome.

Iran and the U.S., despite being in the throes of dialogue over nuclear development, face sharp divides, particularly regarding uranium enrichment. Iran insists its nuclear energy pursuits are solely for civilian uses, contesting U.S. concerns of weapon development intentions.

As anxiety mounts over the prospect of regional conflict, Iranian officials have underscored their nation's determination to defend its nuclear infrastructure, signalling possible protective measures and a decisive reaction to any Israeli aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

