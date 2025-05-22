Iran Warns of U.S. Accountability in Potential Israeli Strikes

DUBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Iran has issued a stark warning of U.S. legal liability should Israel proceed with military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, following reports suggesting potential Israeli plans. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi made the statement amid ongoing nuclear discussions between Iran and the U.S. in Rome.

Iran and the U.S., despite being in the throes of dialogue over nuclear development, face sharp divides, particularly regarding uranium enrichment. Iran insists its nuclear energy pursuits are solely for civilian uses, contesting U.S. concerns of weapon development intentions.

As anxiety mounts over the prospect of regional conflict, Iranian officials have underscored their nation's determination to defend its nuclear infrastructure, signalling possible protective measures and a decisive reaction to any Israeli aggression.

