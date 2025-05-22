Supreme Court Declares Zudpi Jungle Lands as Forests in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court has ruled that Zudpi Jungle lands in Maharashtra's eastern Vidarbha region qualify as forests, as per a 1996 verdict, but with important safeguards for existing structures. The judgment acknowledges the balance between environmental concerns and developmental needs.

Preserving the structures already established on these lands, the apex court highlighted the importance of maintaining public amenities like schools and hospitals. Zudpi Jungle lands, defined by their bushy nature, are now covered under the 1996 forest classification, aiming to rectify past administrative oversights.

The court mandated that any future usage of these lands for non-forestry purposes must be approved following the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. A special task force will ensure compliance, and encroachments are to be addressed within two years, thus preserving the ecological integrity while considering public amenities.

