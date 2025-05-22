Left Menu

Security Situation Escalates Near CIA Headquarters

A person was shot by security guards outside the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia. The shooting was non-fatal, and the CIA confirmed a security incident. This follows an unrelated fatal shooting involving Israeli Embassy staff in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:05 IST
Security Situation Escalates Near CIA Headquarters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Early Thursday morning, security guards shot a person outside the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, according to multiple media reports.

While the shooting was non-fatal, a person with insider knowledge informed NBC. However, a CIA spokesperson did not confirm these details, stating only that law enforcement responded to a security incident at the location.

According to a Fairfax police spokesperson, the incident took place around 4 a.m. The CIA subsequently closed the main gate at Langley, advising employees to take alternate routes. This shooting followed another incident on Wednesday night, where two Israeli Embassy staffers were fatally shot in downtown Washington. There appears to be no connection between the two events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025