Security Situation Escalates Near CIA Headquarters

Early Thursday morning, security guards shot a person outside the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, according to multiple media reports.

While the shooting was non-fatal, a person with insider knowledge informed NBC. However, a CIA spokesperson did not confirm these details, stating only that law enforcement responded to a security incident at the location.

According to a Fairfax police spokesperson, the incident took place around 4 a.m. The CIA subsequently closed the main gate at Langley, advising employees to take alternate routes. This shooting followed another incident on Wednesday night, where two Israeli Embassy staffers were fatally shot in downtown Washington. There appears to be no connection between the two events.

(With inputs from agencies.)