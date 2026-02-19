Tragedy Strikes in Haiti's Petion-Ville: High-Voltage Cable Incident

A tragic incident struck Haiti's Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, when a high-voltage cable snapped on Thursday. The unfortunate accident resulted in the death of one individual and left five others hospitalized.

The mishap occurred in a bustling public marketplace, causing panic and chaos among vendors and shoppers alike. Eyewitnesses described the scene as shocking and devastating.

Local authorities, including judicial officer Eno Rene Louis, have yet to release detailed reports on the condition of those hospitalized. The community remains on edge as investigations continue to determine the cause of the cable failure.