Tragedy Strikes in Haiti's Petion-Ville: High-Voltage Cable Incident

A tragic incident occurred in Petion-Ville, Haiti, where a high-voltage cable snapped, killing one person and hospitalizing five others. The incident took place in a public marketplace. The condition of those hospitalized remains unclear, as reported by local judicial officer Eno Rene Louis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Haiti

A tragic incident struck Haiti's Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, when a high-voltage cable snapped on Thursday. The unfortunate accident resulted in the death of one individual and left five others hospitalized.

The mishap occurred in a bustling public marketplace, causing panic and chaos among vendors and shoppers alike. Eyewitnesses described the scene as shocking and devastating.

Local authorities, including judicial officer Eno Rene Louis, have yet to release detailed reports on the condition of those hospitalized. The community remains on edge as investigations continue to determine the cause of the cable failure.

