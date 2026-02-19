Left Menu

Matrimonial Strife Suspected in Tragic Delhi Incident

A 30-year-old man in Delhi's Jafrabad area was found hanging, with police suspecting matrimonial discord as the cause. Despite being taken to two hospitals, he was declared dead. His wife had left him due to marital conflicts, which are under investigation. Further legal procedures are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:13 IST
Matrimonial Strife Suspected in Tragic Delhi Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident from Delhi's Jafrabad area, a 30-year-old man was found hanging in his residence, raising suspicions of matrimonial discord as the potential cause.

Identified as Chand, he was initially taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by family members but was declared dead. Subsequently, they sought a second opinion at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death again.

Police investigations reveal Chand faced severe marital issues, with his wife moving to her parental home amid disputes. Crime and forensic teams are involved, as legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

