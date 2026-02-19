Fatal Argument: A Tragic Incident of Friendship Turned Deadly

In a harrowing incident in south Mumbai, a 39-year-old man lost his life over a seemingly trivial disagreement over a video call. Vipul Kamroti Karmakar was killed allegedly by his friend Ibrahim Kalu Shaikh following an argument over Karmakar's loud tone during a call.

The argument escalated violently on Monday when Shaikh reportedly attacked Karmakar, repeatedly banging his head on the pavement outside their shared dwelling near a temple on Clive Road in Masjid Bunder. Karmakar succumbed to his injuries before reaching JJ hospital.

Following the tragic event, Shaikh fled the scene but was later apprehended by police on Tuesday. The investigation into this murder case is still progressing as authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the fatal altercation.

