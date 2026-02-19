Left Menu

Fatal Argument: A Tragic Incident of Friendship Turned Deadly

A 39-year-old man in south Mumbai was allegedly killed by his friend after an argument about speaking loudly during a video call. Vipul Kamroti Karmakar was repeatedly attacked by Ibrahim Kalu Shaikh, leading to his death. Shaikh has been arrested, and the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in south Mumbai, a 39-year-old man lost his life over a seemingly trivial disagreement over a video call. Vipul Kamroti Karmakar was killed allegedly by his friend Ibrahim Kalu Shaikh following an argument over Karmakar's loud tone during a call.

The argument escalated violently on Monday when Shaikh reportedly attacked Karmakar, repeatedly banging his head on the pavement outside their shared dwelling near a temple on Clive Road in Masjid Bunder. Karmakar succumbed to his injuries before reaching JJ hospital.

Following the tragic event, Shaikh fled the scene but was later apprehended by police on Tuesday. The investigation into this murder case is still progressing as authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the fatal altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

