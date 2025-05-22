High-Stakes Clash: CoBRA Commandos and Naxal Rebels Battle in Chhattisgarh
A fierce gun battle between CoBRA commandos and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district resulted in the deaths of a CRPF commando and a Naxalite. The operation, aimed at dismantling Maoist strongholds, involved multiple security forces and highlighted ongoing anti-Maoist efforts in the region.
In a tense confrontation between security forces and Naxalite rebels, a CoBRA commando and a rebel were killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The operation was launched on input of Naxalite movement and involved CRPF's elite CoBRA unit and state police.
Constable Mehul Solanki, who tragically died due to gunshot wounds, hailed from Gujarat. The casualty figures also included three injured CoBRA soldiers, airlifted for medical treatment in Raipur. An IAF helicopter facilitated the evacuation, and officials confirmed the injured are out of danger.
This clash underscores the broader government efforts to eliminate Naxalite presence by March, with operations concentrated in the Bastar region. Recently, a significant encounter on the Narayanpur-Bijapur border saw 27 Naxalites killed, signifying intensified actions against insurgents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
