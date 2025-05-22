Amit Shah Orders 360-Degree Action Plan for Yamuna Cleanup, Water Supply, and Sewage Reforms

In a decisive step toward rejuvenating the Yamuna River and improving urban water management in the National Capital, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting today in New Delhi. The meeting marked a significant policy intervention to address Delhi’s longstanding challenges of river pollution, drinking water scarcity, and inefficient sewage systems.

Key Attendees at the Meeting

The strategic session was held in the presence of several high-ranking officials including:

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Shri Manohar Lal

Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C.R. Patil

Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta

Union Home Secretary

Secretaries from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Jal Shakti

Delhi Chief Secretary

Senior officials from both Central and Delhi Governments

The gathering underscored a strong Centre-State collaboration aimed at implementing a unified action plan to revamp the city’s water and sewage infrastructure.

Yamuna: A Symbol of Faith and a Priority for the Government

Addressing the officials, Shri Amit Shah reiterated the cultural and ecological significance of the Yamuna River, calling it not just a water body but a “symbol of faith.” He said the river's restoration is a critical priority under the Modi government's development vision.

To bring this vision to fruition, Shri Shah directed the Ministry of Jal Shakti to draft a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). This SOP is expected to set rigorous benchmarks for the operational quality, routine maintenance, and discharge protocols of the STPs. Furthermore, he recommended that these SOPs be uniformly adopted across all Indian states to standardize water treatment practices.

Vision for the Next Two Decades

Emphasizing a forward-looking strategy, the Union Home Minister directed that the planning for cleaning the Yamuna, providing sustainable drinking water, and improving drainage systems must be done with a 20-year horizon. This long-term roadmap is aimed at ensuring the sustainability and resilience of Delhi’s urban water infrastructure.

Strengthening the Delhi Jal Board

A major emphasis was placed on the role of the Delhi Jal Board in the execution of this mission. Shri Shah instructed the immediate filling of all vacant posts within the Board to enhance its operational capacity. A stronger Jal Board, he stated, is central to the success of water purification and distribution reforms.

Overhauling Water Distribution and Drainage Systems

Recognizing the inefficiencies in Delhi’s water distribution network, Shri Shah called for a complete overhaul. He stressed the need to:

Improve pipeline infrastructure

Minimize leakages

Upgrade water distribution frameworks

Integrate advanced water management technologies

Additionally, he advocated for the deployment of world-class technologies for the desilting of drains, which remains a persistent issue contributing to urban flooding and pollution.

A Unified, Holistic Approach

The overarching directive from the Home Minister was clear: adopt a holistic and coordinated approach. This means aligning all relevant departments, integrating policy efforts, and utilizing modern technology and best practices to build a cleaner, more efficient Delhi.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment among all stakeholders to work in sync for the successful implementation of the proposed reforms. If executed effectively, this ambitious blueprint could transform Delhi’s environmental and civic landscape and set a precedent for similar urban centers across the country.