Left Menu

Four Delhi Jal Board officers suspended for delays in grievance redressal

In a step aimed at strengthening accountability and improving public service delivery, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma suspended four DJB officers on Thursday. Immediate administrative action was taken and senior officials were directed to initiate departmental proceedings to ensure accountability and corrective improvements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:33 IST
Four Delhi Jal Board officers suspended for delays in grievance redressal
  • Country:
  • India

In a step aimed at strengthening accountability and improving public service delivery, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma suspended four DJB officers on Thursday. The water minister conducted a surprise inspection of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) offices and examined attendance records, complaint registers and operational procedures to assess compliance with departmental standards. ''Public offices must function with discipline, responsibility and transparency. Any lapse in duty or supervision will invite strict action. Accountability is non-negotiable,'' Verma added. Based on the complaints from the public, action was taken against the zonal revenue officers (ZROs) of Rajendra Nagar, Kanhaiya Nagar and Ashok Vihar, along with the assistant sub officer (ASO) of Kanhaiya Nagar over public complaints related to administrative irregularities, delays in grievance redressal and supervisory shortcomings, the minister added. According to the minister, residents from these areas had raised concerns regarding responsiveness and handling of complaints. Immediate administrative action was taken and senior officials were directed to initiate departmental proceedings to ensure accountability and corrective improvements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026