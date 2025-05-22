Nigerian Woman Caught with Mephedrone Worth Rs 2.25 Crore

A Nigerian woman was apprehended in Maharashtra's Palghar district, allegedly in possession of mephedrone valued at Rs 2.25 crore, according to a police official on Thursday.

The senior inspector at Tulinj police station, Vijay Jadhav, named the suspect as 43-year-old Anthoy Odina.

Odina was caught with 1.125 kilograms of mephedrone granules following a tip-off. The operation, conducted by the local anti-narcotics cell, led to her capture in Moregaon, Nalasopara. She is facing charges under the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)