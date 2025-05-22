Nigerian Woman Caught with Mephedrone Worth Rs 2.25 Crore
A Nigerian woman, Anthoy Odina, was arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district with mephedrone worth Rs 2.25 crore. Weighing 1.125 kilograms, the granules were seized following a tip-off to the local anti-narcotics cell. She faces charges under the NDPS Act and Foreigners Act.
A Nigerian woman was apprehended in Maharashtra's Palghar district, allegedly in possession of mephedrone valued at Rs 2.25 crore, according to a police official on Thursday.
The senior inspector at Tulinj police station, Vijay Jadhav, named the suspect as 43-year-old Anthoy Odina.
Odina was caught with 1.125 kilograms of mephedrone granules following a tip-off. The operation, conducted by the local anti-narcotics cell, led to her capture in Moregaon, Nalasopara. She is facing charges under the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act.
