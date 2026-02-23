Left Menu

Statue Clash Erupts into Violence in Maharashtra Village

In Maharashtra's Buldhana district, 23 people were arrested after a clash over the installation of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. The altercation, involving supporters of two local leaders, escalated from an argument to violence, prompting police to issue prohibitory orders and urge the public to avoid spreading rumours.

Updated: 23-02-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 12:43 IST
Tensions flared in a Maharashtra village where 23 individuals were detained by police after a violent clash erupted over a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue installation, authorities announced on Monday.

The incident in Buldhana district's Chikhla Kakad village, involving followers of two local officials, spiraled into physical conflict on February 20, following a dispute over statue placement on the Gram Panchayat grounds.

As violence resurged on Sunday, Buldhana Superintendent of Police Nilesh Tambe stated that police have invoked section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to ban gatherings, urging the community not to fall prey to misinformation on social platforms.

