Statue Clash Erupts into Violence in Maharashtra Village

Tensions flared in a Maharashtra village where 23 individuals were detained by police after a violent clash erupted over a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue installation, authorities announced on Monday.

The incident in Buldhana district's Chikhla Kakad village, involving followers of two local officials, spiraled into physical conflict on February 20, following a dispute over statue placement on the Gram Panchayat grounds.

As violence resurged on Sunday, Buldhana Superintendent of Police Nilesh Tambe stated that police have invoked section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to ban gatherings, urging the community not to fall prey to misinformation on social platforms.