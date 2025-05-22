Security Breach: Incident at CIA Headquarters

In a dramatic incident near the CIA's headquarters in Washington, D.C., security personnel fired upon a woman who brazenly drove toward the compound's gates, neglecting requests to halt. The individual was apprehended, according to a source wishing to remain anonymous.

A CIA representative confirmed that security engaged with the suspect outside the main gates before her arrest, though it was not clear if gunfire struck her. The source noted the woman was in stable condition following the early morning occurrence.

The vehicle did not breach the CIA compound, and no officers suffered injuries. The incident follows a separate shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers and is not believed to be connected.

(With inputs from agencies.)