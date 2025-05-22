Left Menu

Security Breach: Incident at CIA Headquarters

A woman was taken into custody after driving towards the CIA headquarters in Washington, D.C., and ignoring orders to stop. Security guards opened fire, but it is unclear if she was struck. The woman, with a history of DUI, remains in stable condition, and the gates were closed after the incident.

Updated: 22-05-2025 20:50 IST
Security Breach: Incident at CIA Headquarters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic incident near the CIA's headquarters in Washington, D.C., security personnel fired upon a woman who brazenly drove toward the compound's gates, neglecting requests to halt. The individual was apprehended, according to a source wishing to remain anonymous.

A CIA representative confirmed that security engaged with the suspect outside the main gates before her arrest, though it was not clear if gunfire struck her. The source noted the woman was in stable condition following the early morning occurrence.

The vehicle did not breach the CIA compound, and no officers suffered injuries. The incident follows a separate shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers and is not believed to be connected.



