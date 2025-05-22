Supreme Court: Boosting Gender Equality with Women in Judiciary

The Supreme Court underscored the necessity of increasing women's representation within the judiciary, asserting it would significantly enhance judicial decision-making quality and influence cases affecting women.

Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma reinstated a woman judicial officer in Rajasthan, asserting such diversity aids in promoting broader gender equality and societal advancement.

The bench emphasized that higher visibility of women judges could shift stereotypes and encourage women to seek justice, citing the case of a tribal woman judge facing procedural hurdles as an example of the challenges to women's advancement in legal professions.

