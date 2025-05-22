Life Sentences Upheld for Latur Murderers
A Latur court has sentenced Dhanraj Sudhakar Aglave and Raju Laxman Gaikwad to life imprisonment for the 2020 murder of Prabhakar Salunkhe. The court found them guilty, motivated by Salunkhe's opposition to an illicit relationship. The evidence included CCTV footage and forensic findings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A court in Latur has handed life sentences to two men for the murder of Prabhakar Salunkhe, who was killed in 2020.
The judgement from District and Sessions Court judge RB Rote came on Wednesday, sentencing Dhanraj Sudhakar Aglave and Raju Laxman Gaikwad to life in prison. They were also fined Rs 1000 each.
The prosecution argued that Salunkhe was killed because he opposed an illicit relationship between his wife and Aglave. The case was strengthened by key pieces of evidence, including CCTV footage and forensic findings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement