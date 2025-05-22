Left Menu

Federal Backing for GOP in Antitrust Clash with Asset Giants

U.S. federal antitrust agencies support claims by Republican states that asset managers like BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street collaborated to reduce coal output through climate activism. The Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission urged a Texas judge to reject asset managers' dismissal arguments, intensifying political and legal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:40 IST
Federal Backing for GOP in Antitrust Clash with Asset Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. federal antitrust agencies have thrown their support behind Republican states accusing asset management giants BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street of conspiring to limit coal output amid climate activism. The Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission filed a statement in a Texas court to oppose the asset managers' efforts to dismiss the case.

The agencies argued that the firms' conduct, which allegedly sought to reduce market competition, does not qualify for exemptions usually afforded to passive investors. BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard maintain their focus is on long-term investment interests and have dismissed the allegations as unfounded.

This escalating legal dispute underscores broader political tensions, with conservative Republicans challenging the asset managers' environmental and social governance policies as detrimental to maximizing customer returns. The case is scheduled for dismissal hearing later this year, spotlighting the intense focus on climate-related financial activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025