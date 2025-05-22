Dr. Jitendra Singh Launches Key Projects to Power India’s Blue Economy

India Enhances Polar and Ocean Research Capacity with Inauguration of Sagar Bhavan and Polar Bhavan at NCPOR

India has taken a bold leap in polar and ocean research with the inauguration of two world-class facilities—Sagar Bhavan and Polar Bhavan—at the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) in Goa. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who holds independent charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, inaugurated the twin infrastructure projects on Tuesday. These landmark developments mark a significant milestone in India’s ambition to strengthen its footprint in ocean geopolitics, climate science, and polar research.

Unveiling the Future of Polar Science in India

The inauguration ceremony was strategically aligned with the Silver Jubilee of NCPOR, celebrating 25 years of the institute’s pioneering role in advancing India's polar and marine scientific initiatives. During his visit, Dr. Singh also unveiled a documentary chronicling NCPOR’s two-and-a-half-decade journey and launched a virtual walkthrough of the upcoming Polar and Ocean Museum, India’s first of its kind, aimed at enhancing public engagement in science.

In a symbolic gesture of commitment to polar science, the Minister toured the facility wearing Antarctica-ready thermal gear and visited the cutting-edge Minus 20°C laboratory section—a crucial unit for cold-environment experimentation and simulation.

World-Class Infrastructure for Global Scientific Challenges

The Polar Bhavan, the centerpiece of the NCPOR campus, spans 11,378 square metres and was built at a cost of ₹55 crore. The structure houses 55 rooms for scientific personnel, specialized laboratories dedicated to polar and ocean studies, a state-of-the-art Science On Sphere (SOS) 3D visualization platform, a seminar hall, a library, and a conference room. It is envisioned as the future home of the Polar and Ocean Museum, positioning it as a central node in India’s marine research ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Sagar Bhavan, a 1,772 square metre facility constructed at ₹13 crore, supports advanced scientific functions with two -30°C ice core laboratories and +4°C storage units for archiving critical sediment and biological samples. The building also features 29 rooms, including a metal-free Class 1000 clean room for precision research in trace metal and isotope analysis.

Reinforcing India’s Role in Ocean Geopolitics and Climate Diplomacy

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Singh highlighted the growing significance of ocean geopolitics, noting that global discourse increasingly recognizes the strategic importance of polar and marine domains. “These facilities will empower India to become a global thought leader in ocean geopolitics and contribute scientific insights that shape international policy,” he said.

Citing scientific projections, the Minister emphasized that 70% of the world’s freshwater is locked in polar ice, and accelerated melting due to climate change could trigger catastrophic sea-level rise. This is particularly concerning for India, whose coastline now exceeds 1,000 kilometres, making it vulnerable to environmental and socio-economic shocks.

Expanding India’s Global Scientific Footprint

India's engagement in polar regions is extensive. NCPOR manages research stations in Antarctica (Maitri and Bharati), the Arctic (Himadri), and the Himalayas (Himansh). The institute is also the lead body for India’s ambitious Deep Ocean Mission, part of the government’s broader Blue Economy roadmap, aimed at sustainable marine resource utilization.

Dr. Singh reaffirmed India's commitment to responsible and science-led engagement with polar environments, referencing key policy instruments like the Indian Arctic Policy (2022) and the Indian Antarctic Act (2022). These frameworks ensure India’s polar pursuits are aligned with global environmental standards and legal norms.

India’s research scope now extends beyond its traditional zones, with missions reaching into the Canadian Arctic, Greenland, and the Central Arctic Ocean, showcasing its evolving role as a global player in polar research.

Strategic Science for a Viksit Bharat by 2047

The Minister drew a direct link between scientific advancements in oceanography and national development goals under the Viksit Bharat by 2047 vision. “Our leadership in polar and ocean sciences is not only a matter of academic pride but a strategic necessity,” he said, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on the Blue Economy and Deep Ocean Mission in consecutive Independence Day speeches.

Dr. Singh concluded by emphasizing the role of science diplomacy and multilateral collaboration, asserting that India’s new infrastructure at NCPOR will be pivotal in global efforts to combat climate change, preserve marine biodiversity, and ensure sustainable ocean governance.

As the world faces unprecedented environmental challenges, the inauguration of Sagar Bhavan and Polar Bhavan firmly places India at the forefront of global scientific efforts—charting a course toward resilience, discovery, and leadership in polar and ocean research.