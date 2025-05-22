Karnataka Renames Ramanagara: A Move to Reclaim Bengaluru Identity

The Karnataka Cabinet has finally given the green light to rename the Ramanagara district as 'Bengaluru South'. The move, aimed at reclaiming and solidifying the Bengaluru identity, is seen as a significant step by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Despite its new name, Ramanagara will continue as the headquarters of the rebranded district, which encompasses areas like Magadi, Kanakapura, and Channapatna. Shivakumar clarified that the renaming will not affect the district's financial status but will necessitate changes in land records and administrative documentation.

The proposal initially faced hurdles due to a lack of approval from the central government's Home Ministry. However, the cabinet has proceeded within the legal framework, citing the district's historical ties to Bengaluru. This renaming, Shivakumar argues, is pivotal for the region's development despite skepticism from political opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)