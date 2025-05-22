Left Menu

Karnataka Renames Ramanagara: A Move to Reclaim Bengaluru Identity

The Karnataka Cabinet has officially approved renaming Ramanagara district to 'Bengaluru South'. The district, which includes taluks like Magadi and Kanakapura, remains headquartered in Ramanagara. This decision faced political opposition but is portrayed as reclaiming the Bengaluru identity, especially by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:32 IST
Karnataka Renames Ramanagara: A Move to Reclaim Bengaluru Identity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Cabinet has finally given the green light to rename the Ramanagara district as 'Bengaluru South'. The move, aimed at reclaiming and solidifying the Bengaluru identity, is seen as a significant step by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Despite its new name, Ramanagara will continue as the headquarters of the rebranded district, which encompasses areas like Magadi, Kanakapura, and Channapatna. Shivakumar clarified that the renaming will not affect the district's financial status but will necessitate changes in land records and administrative documentation.

The proposal initially faced hurdles due to a lack of approval from the central government's Home Ministry. However, the cabinet has proceeded within the legal framework, citing the district's historical ties to Bengaluru. This renaming, Shivakumar argues, is pivotal for the region's development despite skepticism from political opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025