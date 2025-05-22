Left Menu

Custody Clash: Alleged Threats and Family Turmoil

Rajendra Hagawane and his family face accusations related to the suicide of his daughter-in-law, Vaishnavi Hagawane, amidst claims of dowry harassment. An altercation arose when the Kaspate family sought custody of Vaishnavi's child, leading to further legal action against Nilesh Ramchandra Chavhan for allegedly threatening them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-05-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 23:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An individual has been formally accused of threatening Vaishnavi Hagawane's relatives who sought custody of her child, following Vaishnavi's tragic suicide.

Rajendra Hagawane, an expelled NCP leader, along with four family members, faces allegations of abetting Vaishnavi's suicide, sparking claims of dowry harassment.

Tensions escalated when Vaishnavi's family approached Nilesh Ramchandra Chavhan for the child's custody, resulting in alleged threats involving a pistol and subsequent police action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

