Custody Clash: Alleged Threats and Family Turmoil

An individual has been formally accused of threatening Vaishnavi Hagawane's relatives who sought custody of her child, following Vaishnavi's tragic suicide.

Rajendra Hagawane, an expelled NCP leader, along with four family members, faces allegations of abetting Vaishnavi's suicide, sparking claims of dowry harassment.

Tensions escalated when Vaishnavi's family approached Nilesh Ramchandra Chavhan for the child's custody, resulting in alleged threats involving a pistol and subsequent police action.

