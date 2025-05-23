Left Menu

Terror Suspects Arrested: Bomb-Making Materials Seized

Two terror suspects, Siraj Ur Rehman and Syed Sameer, were arrested by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police and sent to seven-day police custody. Rehman was found with explosives, and Sameer was arrested based on a confession. Authorities suspect radical activities, with further investigation ongoing.

In a significant development, a local court has granted seven-day police custody to two terror suspects apprehended during a joint operation by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police. The suspects, identified as Siraj Ur Rehman and Syed Sameer, were arrested on Saturday with explosives in their possession.

According to Vizianagaram Additional Superintendent of Police Sowmya Lata, the duo is currently incarcerated at Visakhapatnam Central Prison. Law enforcement agencies are set to interrogate them, amid the possibility of the case being transferred to the National Investigation Agency pending approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

During the arrests, police uncovered materials implied in bomb-making activities, including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder. Although no affiliations with ISIS or other terror groups have been determined, Rehman and Sameer face charges under various legal statutes pertaining to explosive substances and unlawful activities.

