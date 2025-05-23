Left Menu

Kenyan Men Convicted for Aiding Deadly Hotel Attack

Two Kenyan men were found guilty of aiding the 2019 attack on the DusitD2 hotel complex in Nairobi, which resulted in 21 deaths. They assisted militants by providing funds and fake IDs. The sentencing is scheduled for June 19, following a probation report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 23-05-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 01:24 IST
Kenyan Men Convicted for Aiding Deadly Hotel Attack
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Two Kenyan men have been convicted for their roles in the deadly 2019 attack on the DusitD2 hotel complex. The attack left 21 people dead, including foreign nationals, and was carried out by militants linked to the al-Shabab group.

The court in Nairobi found Hussein Mohamed Abdille Ali and Mohamed Abdi Ali guilty of facilitating the attack by transferring money and acquiring fake identification documents for the militants. These actions were deemed crucial to executing the assault, which ended in the deaths of all five attackers.

Al-Shabab, a militant group based in Somalia, claimed responsibility for the attack. The group has a history of targeting Kenya for sending troops to Somalia. Sentencing for the convicted men is set for June 19, following the preparation of a probation report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025