Kenyan Men Convicted for Aiding Deadly Hotel Attack

Two Kenyan men have been convicted for their roles in the deadly 2019 attack on the DusitD2 hotel complex. The attack left 21 people dead, including foreign nationals, and was carried out by militants linked to the al-Shabab group.

The court in Nairobi found Hussein Mohamed Abdille Ali and Mohamed Abdi Ali guilty of facilitating the attack by transferring money and acquiring fake identification documents for the militants. These actions were deemed crucial to executing the assault, which ended in the deaths of all five attackers.

Al-Shabab, a militant group based in Somalia, claimed responsibility for the attack. The group has a history of targeting Kenya for sending troops to Somalia. Sentencing for the convicted men is set for June 19, following the preparation of a probation report.

(With inputs from agencies.)