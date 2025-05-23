Left Menu

Ex-Deputy Mayor's Bomb Threat Hoax Unveiled

Former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor, Brian K. Williams, will plead guilty to making a false bomb threat in 2024. Williams falsely reported a threat at City Hall, claiming it stemmed from tensions over the city’s support of Israel. The investigation revealed the threat call was made by Williams himself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-05-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 03:09 IST
In a startling development, former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Brian K. Williams faces charges after pleading guilty to fabricating a bomb threat at City Hall. Federal prosecutors revealed the charge involves making a false report to law enforcement, carrying a potential 10-year federal prison sentence.

Williams, who served as the deputy mayor of public safety, is accused of sending a misleading text message to Mayor Karen Bass and other officials. The message claimed a bomb threat related to the city's support of Israel, inciting a police search that turned up nothing suspicious.

The truth emerged when investigators discovered Williams himself made the hoax call through a Google Voice application on his personal phone. The FBI's subsequent investigation led to a search of his home in December 2024. Williams has since been placed on administrative leave and is set to appear in federal court shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

