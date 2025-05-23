Ex-Deputy Mayor's Bomb Threat Hoax Unveiled

In a startling development, former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Brian K. Williams faces charges after pleading guilty to fabricating a bomb threat at City Hall. Federal prosecutors revealed the charge involves making a false report to law enforcement, carrying a potential 10-year federal prison sentence.

Williams, who served as the deputy mayor of public safety, is accused of sending a misleading text message to Mayor Karen Bass and other officials. The message claimed a bomb threat related to the city's support of Israel, inciting a police search that turned up nothing suspicious.

The truth emerged when investigators discovered Williams himself made the hoax call through a Google Voice application on his personal phone. The FBI's subsequent investigation led to a search of his home in December 2024. Williams has since been placed on administrative leave and is set to appear in federal court shortly.

