U.S. Sanctions on Sudan Over Chemical Weapons Use

The United States will impose sanctions on Sudan after determining the use of chemical weapons in 2024 amid a conflict with the Rapid Support Forces. These measures include restrictions on U.S. exports and government credit. The conflict has led to a humanitarian crisis, with millions displaced.

Updated: 23-05-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 03:11 IST
The United States has announced sanctions against Sudan following the use of chemical weapons in the ongoing conflict with the Rapid Support Forces, according to the State Department. The sanctions will include limits on U.S. exports and government lines of credit, effective June 6. The determination aligns with reports of chemical weapon use, including chlorine gas, during the Sudanese conflict.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized the U.S.' stance against chemical weapons under international treaties, calling for Sudan to adhere to its Chemical Weapons Convention obligations. The sanctions follow previous measures against Sudanese military leaders like army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, blamed for escalating the war, and RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The conflict, driven by a power struggle, has resulted in severe humanitarian impacts, with a death toll in the tens of thousands and the displacement of millions. Meanwhile, tensions between Sudan and the UAE have risen, with mutual accusations of interference and support for conflicting factions, leading to Sudan severing diplomatic ties with the UAE.

