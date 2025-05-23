Dominican Republic Takes Steps Toward Safer Waste Practices Amid Challenges, Says UN Expert

The Dominican Republic is beginning a critical shift in its approach to waste management, according to United Nations Special Rapporteur on toxics and human rights, Marcos Orellana. Concluding his official mission to the country, Orellana reported that a staggering 95 percent of waste is still disposed of in open dumps, a practice fraught with environmental and public health hazards. However, he acknowledged promising government and legislative actions that signal a move toward more sustainable and responsible waste handling.

Structural Transformation Requires Nationwide Commitment

During his closing remarks, Orellana emphasized that the transition from open dumping to sanitary landfilling is not merely a policy tweak but a full-scale structural transformation. “This is a structural transformation which can only succeed with the commitment of all stakeholders: government institutions, businesses and citizens,” he stated.

He praised the Dominican Government’s recent efforts to implement the Waste Law and the National Plan for the Management of Final Disposal Landfills. These initiatives demonstrate a clear political will to tackle the country’s long-standing waste crisis.

Orellana underscored the importance of replacing open dumpsites with sanitary landfills, which offer safer and more environmentally sound methods for waste disposal. This shift, he said, is essential for establishing a sustainable waste management system that aligns with the right to a healthy environment.

Plastic Pollution: A Growing Concern

The Rapporteur drew particular attention to plastic waste, with nearly 300,000 tons accumulating annually in the country. Under the new Waste Law, producers are now required to recover and recycle their products and to gradually incorporate more recycled materials in their manufacturing processes.

“The private sector has a key role to play,” Orellana noted, emphasizing the urgent need for reduced production and use of foam and single-use plastics. He warned that if not addressed, plastic pollution would continue to undermine efforts to protect environmental and public health.

He also called on the international community to adopt a robust and binding treaty to curb global plastic pollution. “This is especially crucial for Small Island Developing States like the Dominican Republic, which are particularly vulnerable to marine plastic waste transported by ocean currents,” he said. Such a treaty, he argued, must also address the control and elimination of hazardous chemicals embedded in plastic products.

Escazú Agreement and Regional Environmental Leadership

The UN expert highlighted the Dominican Republic’s previous leadership role in negotiating the Escazú Agreement, a pivotal regional treaty that guarantees access to environmental information, public participation in environmental decision-making, and justice in environmental matters across Latin America and the Caribbean.

However, the Constitutional Court of the Dominican Republic dealt a significant blow to this progress by ruling the agreement unconstitutional in 2023. “The decision sparked strong regional reactions, especially due to manifest errors by the Court in its interpretation of the Agreement,” Orellana said, expressing concern over the implications for environmental governance in the region.

Agrochemical Use and Vulnerable Populations

Orellana also addressed another pressing issue: the use and regulation of agrochemicals. He commended the Dominican Constitution’s ban on the importation of agrochemicals prohibited in their country of origin and on toxic and hazardous wastes. Nonetheless, he noted serious lapses in enforcement.

Despite the constitutional safeguards, children in the Dominican Republic are still being exposed to hazardous pesticides, including in school environments. “The country lacks adequate control systems for the commercialisation and use of agrochemicals,” he warned, pointing to a gap between legal standards and practical enforcement.

Looking Ahead

Marcos Orellana’s findings will culminate in a detailed report to be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2025. This report will likely explore the Dominican Republic’s progress and ongoing challenges in depth, offering further recommendations for aligning environmental practices with human rights principles.

As the country grapples with substantial waste and chemical management issues, the UN expert’s visit and forthcoming report may serve as both a spotlight and a springboard for reform. The Dominican Republic stands at a crossroads—between environmental degradation and sustainable transformation—and the actions it takes now will shape its ecological and public health trajectory for years to come.