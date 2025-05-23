Strategic Weapon Tests Temporarily Close Andaman Airspace

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands airspace was temporarily closed as part of a high-altitude weapon test by the tri-services command. This strategic exercise, affecting airspace from 7 am to 10 am, is a routine operation, detailed in NOTAM issued on May 16.

Following today's proceedings, the airspace will again be restricted tomorrow, encompassing a significant corridor of approximately 500 km as part of the test protocol. The airspace closure is a scheduled activity and aligns with previous operations conducted.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) remains India's sole tri-services command, regularly conducting such tests to ensure operational effectiveness. Activities are carefully planned, notifying civilian aircraft of restrictions to ensure safety and coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)