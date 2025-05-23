Strategic Weapon Tests Temporarily Close Andaman Airspace
The airspace over Andaman and Nicobar Islands was closed for three hours for a high-altitude weapon test by the tri-services command. This closure is part of routine tests, with restrictions continuing tomorrow. Notices have been issued for no civilian aircraft to fly over the area during this period.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands airspace was temporarily closed as part of a high-altitude weapon test by the tri-services command. This strategic exercise, affecting airspace from 7 am to 10 am, is a routine operation, detailed in NOTAM issued on May 16.
Following today's proceedings, the airspace will again be restricted tomorrow, encompassing a significant corridor of approximately 500 km as part of the test protocol. The airspace closure is a scheduled activity and aligns with previous operations conducted.
The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) remains India's sole tri-services command, regularly conducting such tests to ensure operational effectiveness. Activities are carefully planned, notifying civilian aircraft of restrictions to ensure safety and coordination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
