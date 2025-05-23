Supreme Court Clears Path for Delhi Government: Withdraws Seven AAP-Era Cases
The Supreme Court permitted the Delhi government to retract seven lawsuits initiated by the former AAP administration against the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor. This decision was made by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Agustine George Masih. Pending lawyers' fees from the AAP era will be settled.
The Supreme Court has granted the Delhi government's request to withdraw seven legal cases previously filed by the AAP administration against the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor. The decision, made on Friday, marks a significant turn in the legal battle over administrative control in the capital.
The bench, consisting of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Agustine George Masih, considered the plea made by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati on behalf of the BJP-led government. This move underscores a shift in approach following the bitter legal struggle between the Delhi government and the central authorities.
Amidst the proceedings, an issue was raised concerning the payment of outstanding legal fees for advocates engaged during the AAP regime. The court was assured that these fees would be duly settled, ensuring closure on multiple fronts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
